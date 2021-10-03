From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

​Strong indications of a looming fresh crisis in the Igbo traditional rulers council Federal Capital Territory (FCT) emerged last weekend when​ Eze Igbo in council unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the Ochigbo of Kuchingoro, Airport Road, Abuja, Eze Uche Egenti.

The​ Eze Igbo in council claimed that the embattled monarch was suspended after a thorough investigation Eze’s activities which runs contrary to the ethics, culture and traditions of the Igbo heritage.

Defending the suspension in a chat with newsmen in Abuja shortly after the celebration of this year’s​ Igbo Day, Ezeigbo Abuja, Eze Ibe Nwosu, declared that the council was compelled to suspend Egenti to restore the sanctity of the Igbo tradition.

He added that his conduct was unbecoming and unacceptable, which according to him, has brought demeanor to the Igbo race.

His Royal Highness further alleged that the Ochigbo Kuchingoro, has used his position to cause disaffection and acrimony amongst the Igbo’s in the FCT and the Northern states, as well as the Ohaneze Ndigbo which contravenes the objectives and ideals of the traditional council.

Reading a prepared statement, he said: “I also want to use this opportunity to inform Ndigbo, the FCT​ and people of Nigeria that I have been compelled to remove​ Chief Uche Egenti as Ochigbo of Kuchingoro. I crowned​ him as Ochigbo of Kuchingoro, but because of his unbecoming activities and conduct, my cabinet and I have resolved to dethrone him as Ochigbo. He is no longer Ochigbo in FCT, Abuja.”