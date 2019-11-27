Ngozi Nwoke, Lagos

In a bid to inculcate Nigerian cultural values on its pupils, Fresh Dew Nursery and Primary School, Ajegunle, Lagos State, recently held its Cultural Day event.

The event, featuring an array of diverse cultural dances, dramas and presentations of local delicacies, gave the pupils an opportunity to showcase their native attires and engage in extracurricular activities to the delight of their watching parents.

According to the Proprietor, Fresh Dew Schools, Mr Robert Opara, the event was organised to promote Nigerian culture among the school pupils.

“We welcome everyone to this occasion when we celebrate and showcase our different traditions and culture. We are delighted to have you join us celebrate our various cultures and languages. We want the pupils to understand the importance of their culture and teach them to be proud of their origin,” Mr Opara said.

“Culture is simply the characteristics and way of life of a particular group of people, encompassing language, religion, cuisine, music, attire, art, and million other things. People should cherish their languages, and traditions. That is what makes us unique,” he stated.

As part of the event, poems and parables were performed in Nigeria’s three major ethnic languages – Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba – by teachers.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of prizes to the top dance troupes and winners of the cooking competition.

The guest speaker of the event, Dr Nichodemus Nnamezie, gave an insight of the history and origin of the Igbo people and culture. He advised parents to endeavour to teach their children how to speak their native dialects as that would enable the children to be grounded in their origins and identities.

“It’s disheartening to see parents who communicate in foreign language with their children,” he said. “Some children as old as 16 years do not know their origin. Some cannot fluently speak their native language, and I don’t blame them. You give out what you have.

“Most parents can’t speak their ethnic dialect, talk less of teaching their children, and I find it highly shameful. I implore parents to make it a duty to educate their children on the various cultures, customs and traditions they represent. It fosters communal living and unites the family bond,” he noted.