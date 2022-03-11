From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The possibility of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding its National Convention March 26 hangs in the balance, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the notice of its proposed March 17 National Executive Committee (NEC) emergency virtual meeting.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a telephone chat, confirmed that the Commission rejected the correspondence due to discrepancies in signatories.

He explained that the Governor Sani Bello-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had written on March 8, to notify it of the NEC meeting to harmonise activities for the convention but INEC rejected it based on failure to meet up with the 21 days stipulated period and change in the signature of the leadership.

Okoye also noted that the Commission had insisted that the APC leadership comply with “the stipulations of the provisions of Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s regulations and guidelines for political parties operations 2018 and the provisions of Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act of 2022.

“On March 8, 2022, the Commission received a letter from the APC titled; ‘Invitation to emergency virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC)’, slated to hold on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Commission was informed that the meeting is to review the party’s position and set agenda for the party’s next move.

“The letter said it is for the Commission’s information, invitation and necessary action. The notice was signed by nine persons, comprising Governor Sani Bello, North Central representative, Sen Ken Nnamani, South East representative, Sen. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Senate representative, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide Jagaba, Sen. Abba Ali, North West representative, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Northeast, Ms. Stella Okotete, Women, James Lalu, Physically Challenged, David Lyon, South-south and Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, Youth representatives.

“On March 9, 2022, the Commission responded to the said letter, by drawing the attention of the party to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, contrary to the provisions of Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s regulations and guidelines for political parties operations 2018.

“The Commission also reminded the party that by the provisions of Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act of 2022, that it requires the party to give the Commission at least 21 days notice of any Convention, Congress, Conference, or meeting, convened for the purpose of merger, and electing members of its elective Committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective offices.”

Asked if the leadership change would affect the convention, the INEC Commissioner, said: “Our letter to APC is very clear and it states that the notice of the NEC meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary and based on our regulations, they should have to comply with it. And that is where the Commission stands.”

Only on Wednesday, factions loyal to Buni had told Daily Sun that the activities of the current CECPC was nullity in the eyes of the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, a trending letter, written on February 28, 2022, addressed to Governor Bello and copied to members of the CECPC and INEC, has revealed that Governor Buni actually transmitted power before leaving the country.

The letter entitled: Transmission of office of the national chairman, CECPC and addressed to H.E., Abubakar Sani Bello and copied to all members of the CECPC and INEC read: “This is to inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, 28th February. I will resume office upon my discharge from the hospital.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the national chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you. This is to enable the committee conclude all arrangements leading to the national convention slated for March 26, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you.”

But Governor Sani Bello has denied knowledge of the letter transmuting power to him before travelling for medical treatment outside the country.