Highly rated midfielder Frank Onyeka, who is expected to stand in for injured Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo in Super Eagles defensive midfield against African champions Algeria Friday, suffered a knock in training and could now be a doubt for the revenge clash.

Onyeka, who has yet to be capped by the Eagles, was seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left knee in Austria.

The box-to-box FC Midtjylland midfielder was expected to stake a serious claim for a starting XI place in the forthcoming friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Injuries to established stars Ndidi and Etebo had opened the door wider for him to impress the selectors.

Rangers’ defensive midfielder, Joe Aribo had also been ruled out no thanks to injury.

Portugal-based Mikel Agu and Golden Eaglets skipper Samson Tijani will now jump up the pecking order of defensive midfield choices for the team.

Otherwise, all players called up by the Eagles are now in Austria after captain Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu finally joined up Tuesday afternoon.

Onuachu is a late replacement for Victor Osimhen, who was excused by the team.