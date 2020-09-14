Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Leadership of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has dared the Department of State Security (DSS) over another invitation extended to former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obadiah Mailafia, to report to its Plateau State office today, for another session of questioning.

SOKAPU said should any evil befall Mailafia, the DSS should be held responsible.

Mailafia, who is the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, had, on two occasions, been invited by the DSS over radio interview where he alleged among other things that a serving governor is a Boko Haram commander.

SOKAPU National President, Jonathan Asake, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Mailafia has not done anything evil to earn these incessant invitations. SOKAPU totally condemns the invitation by DSS for the former presidential candidate to appear before the secret police today for the third time.

“By constantly inviting the global scholar to appear before it for questioning, the DSS seems to be embarking on a deliberate ploy aimed at coercively silencing Mailafia. We believe the radio interview by the Oxford-trained Economist, which has now become the subject of grilling sessions by the secret police, contains leading facts that could be worked on by security agents to end the current bloodshed.

“As Mailafia prepares to honour the third invitation today, SOKAPU wishes to place on record that should any evil be visited on him, the DSS should be held responsible. SOKAPU calls on men and women of good conscience in Nigeria and the international community to rise against this apparent dictatorship and stop further persecution of Mailafia over his audacity to stand up for truth and patriotism.

“We call on Nigerian patriots and groups engaged in the battle for a better tomorrow for our nation not to relent but speak up against the deliberate attempt at bullying a voice that has courageously spoken for us all.”