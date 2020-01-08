Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Faction claims it has sacked State Executive Council fresh crisis has erupted in the Kano State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following a plot by some party members to substitute the present 27- member state executive led by Alhaji Rabiu Sulieman Bichi with a caretaker committee.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Mahammina Bako Lamido, the chairman of the party’s faction opposed to the current leadership, disclosed that it dissolved the state executive on the grounds that it had overstayed its tenure of three months as provided by the constitution of the party.

He said that the dissolution was backed by the party chairmen of the 44 local government areas of the state adding that these officials, as representatives of the party at the grassroots, have powers to sack the state executive council.

He added that they had written to the national leadership of the party on June 21, 2019, with a follow up letter in August 21, 2019 to draw attention to the expiration of the tenure of the state executive council, adding that the correspondences were acknowledged but were not followed up with any action.

Addressing journalists at his home in Kano, however, Alhaji Rabiu Sulieman Bichi described the action of the faction members as laughable and of no effect.

“What they have done today is an effort in futility. It would not have any effect. It would not change anything. We would continue as leaders of the party until when the congress would be held in Kano,” he declared.

He added that the same party members had taken them to four different courts, three in Kano, adding that in all the cases, including the one at Abuja High Court, the court re-affirmed them as the legitimate leaders of the party in Kano State.

“What is surprising to us is that we didn’t appoint ourselves. We were appointed according to the provisions of the PDP by the National Working Committee. And when they appointed us they didn’t give us any time line with which we should finish our assignment and leave.

“I am surprised that suddenly when these bye elections are coming up, they now come up with this issue. You will wonder whether they don’t want to support the PDP to win the election or they have been paid by another party – because some of them have moved to another party and we don’t know their current position now,” he stressed.