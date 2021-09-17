The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to withdraw their services from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) loading depot in Enugu.

The National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Enugu, added that the directive was in response to an alleged attack and invasion of the IPMAN secretariat in the Enugu depot, on Thursday, by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The president said that the invasion and attack were carried out with impunity and against a subsisting court order.

“Sequel to this ugly development, the National Executive Committee of IPMAN has resolved and directed the withdrawal of our services at Enugu loading depot with immediate effect.

“This will stop our services to members of the public in Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi from Sept. 17 until the police illegality is reversed,” Fari said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, denied that operatives of the command blockaded or attacked the IPMAN secretariat in Enugu.

Rather, Ndukwe said that detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Abuja, were on an investigation trip to the IPMAN office to serve the association’s members invitation over a court matter.

The NEWS Agency of NIgeria (NAN) recalled that the South-East had been grappling with an acute shortage of petroleum products, following a strike by petroleum tanker drivers in the area.

The situation had increased the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the area as a litre currently sells between N250 and N300 in most petrol stations. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.