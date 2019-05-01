Plateau State police command has confirmed that three persons have been attacked and killed at Maiyanga village in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mathias Terna Tyopev, in a press statement said a seven-month old baby, Tabitha, survived the attack and was receiving treatment at Enos Hospital, Miango.

He gave the names of the deceased persons as Jummai Jah, 25, and 37-year-old Emmanuel Ishaya.

“The Plateau State police command, Jos, received information on 29/04 /2019 at about 08:00hrs to the effect that gunmen attacked Maiyanga area of Miango district and as a result, one Jummai Jah ‘f’ 25years and Emmanuel Ishaya ‘m’ 37years were killed. A seven-month-old girl, Tabitha survived with a neck injury and is receiving treatment at Enos Hospital at Miango.”

He said one Monday Audu of Rotsu village also in Miango District was shot and matched to death.

Tyopve said while the investigation was going on into the matter, the command received information on April 30, 2019, that about 319 cattle were attacked and killed, 12 cattle were maimed while 11 were rustled.

He said two cattle rearers, one Mubarak Yakubu and one Shehu Saidu both male of different addresses had been declared missing.

He said the incident allegedly took place in Billi and Ariri in Miango district.

“The command has mobilised a search-and-rescue team to rescue the missing rearers while efforts are on the way to track and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

“The command has also mobilised a combined team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and detective personnel to the affected areas to maintain law and order.”