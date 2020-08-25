Lukman Olabiyi

The crisis rocking University of Lagos is yet to be over, as an ex governing council member, Prof. Boniface Oye-Adeniran has dragged the newly elected acting vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

In a petition addressed to the Chairman of EFCC, dated August 24, Prof. Ogunsola, others principal officers and the past Vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatovin Ogundipe were indicted by the petitioner.

The petition captioned: “ Acts of Financial Crime by Prof. Oluwatovin Ogundipe (former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos), Professor Folashade Ogunshola (former Deputy Vice Chancellor

University of Lagos), Mr Lekan Lawal (Bursar of the University of Lagos), and Dr James Akamu (Director of Procurement University of Lagos)”

The petitioner said he is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, College of Medicine, before retiring in 2019.

According to Prof. Oye-Adeniran who is also ex National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, said up until his retirement, was on the governing council of the University, worked with Prof. Ogundipe, first in his capacity as Deputy Vice Chancellor, and as Vice Chancellor of the University, from November 2017 up till July 2019, and later when he retired, also represented the College of Medicine on the University’s Appointments and Promotions Board between 2014 and 2018.

“I am by this petition, respectfully requesting for an urgent investigation into the award of various contracts, and spendings by, and under Prof. Ogundipe’s management when he was Vice Chancellor of the University. He was aided in these spendings and illegal acts by Prof. Ogunshola, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, the University Bursar Mr Lawal, the University Procurement Officer, Dr James Akanmu and a number of his management staff. I have attached comprehensive documents in support of these allegations and undertake to be available for this investigation”, the petition read in part.