(AP) Afghan officials said an airstrike killed 17 policemen by mistake during a battle with the Taleban just outside the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah in the country’s southern Helmand province.

Head of the provincial council Attaullah Afghan said the airstrike took place on Thursday as Afghan police were fighting the Taleban near the city. He also said 14 policemen were wounded in the strike. It was not immediately clear who carried out the airstrike, Afghan or United States (US) forces. There was no immediate response to a query to the US military in Kabul. American forces regularly back Afghan troops when asked to.

Helmand’s governor Mohammad Yasin said the airstrike is being investigated. A Taleban statement claimed US forces were behind it