Algeria FA has announced the country’s team will take on the Super Eagles in a friendly on September 27 at the new stadium in Oran.

The Eagles will replace World Cup-bound Ghana, who was originally slated to play this game.

Algeria will first play another friendly against Guinea on September 24.

This will be the third time the North Africans will face Nigeria under coach Djamel Belmadi.

In the first encounter, Belmadi led his team to go past the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Algeria then pipped Nigeria in a friendly in Austria in October 2020.

Both teams failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.