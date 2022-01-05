From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigerians have once again been called upon to show love, care and concern for the less-privileged and the elderly, as they deserve attention.

Various speakers stated this at different orphanages and homes for the elderly in Rivers State on December 30, 2021, as part of activities to mark the 51st birthday celebration of turnaround expert and former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

Spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, over 1,000 friends, associates and family members gathered to underscore one of the burning desires of the celebrant, which is to contribute to the upliftment of humanity and make the world a better place.

Speaking at Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent De Paul, Eleme, leader of the delegation and former chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Orom Nte, said the essence of the outreach was to encourage the less-privileged and inspire them to believe in their abilities to succeed in life.

Chief Gordon Tornwe, a former chairman of Khana LGA, re-echoed the same sentiment. He said giving to the needy aligns with the personal values of Peterside.

According to Nte, “their background should not keep their backs to the ground.”

He pointed out that the celebrant was someone who had made modest achievements in life through the grace of God and never-say-die attitude.

At the Advent Rehabilitation Orphanage Home, Edeoha, in Ahoada East LGA, leader of the team, Iyke Enyiche, spoke of the need for members of the society and groups to always spare a thought for the needy and the elderly.

Enyiche added that humanity could only be better if all segments were carried along.

At Buguma, Mrs. Ibiba Omotosho led the team that gave out clothes and foodstuff to elderly women from Asari Toru and Akuku Toru LGAs. Omotosho said Peterside believed that impacting others positively was the only way to find joy and fulfillment.

Chukwudi Dimkpa, alongside Charles Anyanwu, Owene Wonodi and Omotoso, among others, visited Port Harcourt Children’s Home, Borokiri, where they stressed that the season (Christmas) was that of showing love and concern, hence their presence.

Dimkpa, while making presentations at the home, stated that, as Christians, “We must imbibe the reason for the season, which is love, empathy and gratitude, particularly to the elderly and to young children, who represent a huge part of our existence.”

They described the celebrant as a man of love who has always demonstrated respect for elders and love towards children, the bastion of succeeding generations.

To further celebrate Peterside, who many described as an iconic leader and man of ideas, private thanksgivings were also held in Oyigbo, Etche, Omoku, Bonny, Bori and Okrika by different individuals, to thank God for the life of their friend.

Speaking in one of the private thanksgiving services, Iyene Tamuno said Rivers State was lucky to have Peterside, an innovative and compassionate leader who feared God and loved the people: “We decided to celebrate this man because of what he represents, humility, courage, dependability, friendship and vision. He is a friend and brother for all seasons and we thank God for preserving his life and blessings upon his family.”