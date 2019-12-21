Friends and associates of Mr. Mallinson Ukatu, a business mogul, have been commiserating with him over the death of his father, Chief James Okoye Ukatu.

Aged 101, during his life time, Ukatu was a devout Christian, a businessman,philanthropist and a traditional ruler.The Late centurion, holds the title Ezeofor VII of Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State.He died peacefully in early December.

Born in 1918, the late Ukatu had his early education in Onitsha before venturing into business.

The late monarch was one of the pioneer business tycoons in Alor. A philanthropist per excellence, Ukatu, during his life time sponsored numerous professionals and raised over 100 entrepreneurs in diverse business fields.

He was on the throne of his forefathers for 20 years before his demise.Many in Alor testify that Chief Ukatu’s reign brought peace, stability and progress to the town.He would be remembered as a jovial and cheerful leader who never discriminated against anyone.

Many say Chief Ukatu’s burial will be a celebration of life as he died at the ripped age of 101.