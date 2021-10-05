Friends and associates of late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, yesterday, gathered at his Benin City residence to pay glowing tributes to him.

Giving his tribute, Executive Director, Ocean Marine Solution, Oyekunle Oyelakun, described the late Okunbo as his godfather and a man whose generosity knew no bounds.

Oyelakun added that the late Captain taught him morals and how to love humanity.

Also speaking, Managing Director, Rear Admiral Ameen Ikioda rtd, described him as a man whose love and generosity was to a fault.

He said Captain Hosa did not die, for his works live on.

Ikioda charged the children of the deceased not to allow the dreams of their father to die but to build on his legacies.

Another speaker, Chidi Nwokoma, said Captain Hosa loved the Benin people so much and never turns his ears and eyes off when he sees and hears anyone speaks the Benin language without turning to help him or her.

He said the Captain didn’t die rather he has gone to rest from his labours.

For Mnena Bara-Hart, Captain Hosa was created for love just as she said he was a rock and a spring of support to many.