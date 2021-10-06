From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Friends and associates of late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, yesterday, gathered at his Benin City residence to pay tributes to him.

Executive Director, Ocean Marine Solution, Oyekunle Oyelakun, described the late Okunbo as his godfather and a man whose generosity knew no bounds. He said the late Hosa taught him morals and how to love humanity.

Rear Admiral Ameen Ikioda (Retd) described Hosa as a man whose love and generosity was to a fault.

He charged the children of the deceased not to allow the dreams of their father to die, but to build on his legacies.

Also speaking, Chidi Nwokoma, said Captain Hosa loved the Benin people so much and never turned his ears and eyes off when he saw and heard anyone speaking Benin soliciting for help.

He said Captain Hosa didn’t die, but rather had gone to rest from his labours.

For Mnena Bara-Hart, Captain Hosa was created for love as he was a rock and a spring of support to many.

