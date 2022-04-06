By Zika Bobby

A group, Concerned Friends of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, has purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for businessman and philanthropist, Lucky Igbokwe to run for 2023 Abia State gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Led by Kaycee Onuzuruike, deputy chief whip, Abia State House of Assembly, the group said the purchase of the forms was based on Igbokwe’s goodwill and desire to serve the people of Abia State.

Igbokwe thanked the team and promised that Abia would be revolutionised through transformational leadership to a level that it would become the envy of others if he won the poll.

He said under his leadership, Abia would have a council comprising eminent personalities drawn from all strata of society to help oversee its policies.

“My decision to run is borne out of hunger and desire to add value and impetus. This is against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of Abia State, who believe in youths as an option to take Abia to the much-desired place. The cries and wishes for good governance and inclusiveness is that Abia takes its rightful place in the comity of states. I decided to run following calls from stakeholders, including the downtrodden, traditional rulers and eminent sons and daughters of Abia State. I, therefore take up the gauntlet, to stand in the gap to shield our people from any form of hopelessness,” he said.

Igbokwe (also known as Don Lulu) is the CEO of the media and entertainment company, 2Flame Media Group.