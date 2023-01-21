Arrangements are in top gear for a grand celebration on March 4 in New York, United States when renowned teacher and retired Professor of English, Lolo Dorothy Chinaka Akujuo will turn 80. To celebrate the landmark age of the exceptional woman who has touched many lives in many different ways, her friends, family and colleagues will converge at the posh Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck on Long Island, New York for a sumptuous dinner.

The event will also bring the cream of Nollywood to New York for the International Premiere of the epic movie, “My Birthright”, a story of the big clash of traditional Igbo culture faced with emerging European values in the 1960s. This story told by the amazing Lolo Akujuo was shot by Nollywood rising star and MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni, Damola Akapo.

Lolo Akujuo —the elder sister of the former President of PMAN and Chairman of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON)— is also an author, journalist, and creative personality.