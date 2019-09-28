Scores of socialites and associates of young lawyer and Executive Partner at The Penthouse law firm, Charles Ajiboye, gathered recently at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos, to honour him as he bagged the Lawyer of the Year award.

Ajiboye, who is also the Publicity Secretary of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), won the prestigious at an epoch-making event organised by Trek Africa.

The event was graced by several dignitaries from several walks of life.

Organisers said Ajiboye has developed innovative ideas towards using digital legal services and he is transforming practice of Law.

Ajiboye was honoured in recognition of his exemplary leadership style, demonstration of excellence in the legal corporate sector and his innovative legal approach in handling legal business transactions.

Trek Africa award honors innovatives, ground breaking achievers and leaders in the service industry. It recognises individuals and organisations who are pushing professional standards, evolving their engagement and redefining their area of specialty.

Notable among the dignitaries that graced the occasion are Adams Mohammed; Head of BBC West Africa and Vice President World Editor, Toyosi Ogunseye, among many others.

Presenting the award to him, Chief Abimbola Moyosore Aboderin, said, “your hardwork and perseverance has finally earned you this well deserved award. Congratulations and keep it up”.

Ajiboye, who has just bagged another nomination in like manner, by ESQ Legal Awards in the category of 40 under 40 Rising Stars, expressed his joy for the awards, while pledging to do more in the area of affecting the society.