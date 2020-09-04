Friends Of Fortune (FOF), a dedicated private organization that helps people in need of support and care has revealed the inspiration behind its establishment.

According to the Founder, Fortune Obiagbor, the Non profit making group was created in a bid to transform the lives of many people who need assistance in setting up their livelihood. And to also actively participate and change the society in every possible way.

He adds; “FOF is all about the vision of changing the world in a positive way and touching the lives of the needy and less privileged up to the common man on the streets who can’t get support from anywhere.”

Speaking on their recent visit to some motherless babies home, Obiagbor avowed that it is a move the group plans to repeat quarterly every year.

“We recently visited and blessed some Orphanage homes. We plan to do that at least 4 times a year; visiting different motherless homes within and outside Lagos. Then gradually proceed to neighboring African countries and so on until will we are able to reach as many less privileged as possible,” he noted.

On the long term plan of FOF and membership conditions, the soft spoken founder clearly states that the group is only for those we have a deep understanding of their mission and commitment.

He said: “To become a member, first you have to understand FOF wasn’t created to make profit, rather to assist those in need. You have to make up your mind to be a committed member. Then finally be prepared to pay a monthly group dues of just N1000 to maintain any minor expense like transportation etc when the need arises. We also have our long term plan which emphasizes on how well we fulfill our mission and making sure every step is taken to see it come to reality. The Trustees, Victor Andrew, Ojobaro Oluwatosin, Fatai Azeez, Fortune Marshall and Umubi Jennifer will leave no stone unturned to make this happen.”