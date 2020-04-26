Is it that the ladies on trial before this court this week did not learn any lesson from what happened to Funke Akindele after she defied the lockdown to hold a party? While members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and state governors are losing sleep, developing strategies and monitoring the battle against the spread of the dreaded COVID-19, the ladies brought before the court this week attended a party, as if to mock our hard working healthcare personnel. They fully deserve to be appropriately sanctioned.