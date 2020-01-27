Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The family and friends of the late Ogun State-born politician, Dipo Dina, who was murdered 10 years ago, have set up a foundation in his honour.

The launch of the foundation took place at the weekend in Lagos and will focus on assisting indigent students by granting them scholarships.

His friends, who gathered to celebrate him with the launch of the Dipo Dina Foundation, described the late politician as a man who was passionate, highly focused and with a genuine love for people.

Some of his friends present at the launch included governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, Senator Gbenga Obadara, Akin Fatuke, former chairman, Access Bank Plc, Mrs Mosun Bello Olusown. They were full of praises for the late Dina as they spoke about his life and times.

Obadara disclosed that Dino was the one that encouraged him to contest and become a senator of the Federal Republic, as part of their struggle to transform Ogun State for the better.

Obadara, recalled Dina, saying “we all engaged in the political struggle for the sake of Ogun State.” He said it is difficult to describe the late accountant in the past, declaring that the deceased remained forever in the minds of many lives he had touched.

Obadara said Dipo was always committed and supportive and would not abandon anyone until success was attained, adding: “In political circles, we called him ‘Baba Alaanu’. God endowed him with humility. You see some old women are still crying because he treated them well when he was alive. He would live forever in the minds of people,” he said.

The late Dina’s wife, Nike, thanked his friends for their continued support for her family 10 years after his death and promised that the foundation will continue his legacy in ensuring a good education for all.