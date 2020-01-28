Chinelo Obogo

Family and friends of Ogun State-born politician, Dipo Dina, who was murdered 10 years ago, have set up a foundation in his honour.

The foundation launch, which took place at the weekend in Lagos, will focus on scholarships for indigent students.

His friends, who gathered to celebrate him and launch the Dipo Dina Foundation, described the late politician as a man with passion, highly focused with genuine love for people.

Some of his friends, who were present include governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Obadara, Akin Fatuke, former chairman, Access Bank Plc, Mosun Bello Olusown.

Obadara disclosed that Dina was the one that encouraged him to contest and become a senator.

He said it is difficult to describe the late accountant in the past, declaring that the deceased remained forever in the minds of many lives he had touched.

Obadara said Dina was always committed and supportive and would not abandon one until success was attained, adding: “In political circle, we call him Baba Alaanu.

The late Dina’s wife, Nike, thanked his friends for their support for her family 10 years after his death and promised the foundation will continue his legacy in ensuring good education for all.