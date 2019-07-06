For consummate business magnate, Dr. Babatope Michael Agbeyo, his success story belies his age. He is one personality driven by uncommon bravery and doggedness, spiced with providence. This Usi Ekiti-born gentleman is a rare breed who never allowed his humble background to dampen his entrepreneurial spirit. Agbeyo is the Chairman, Cornfield Group, which comprises Media Concepts International Limited, Botosoft Technologies Limited, Cornfield Transnational Limited and FOAM Studio Nigeria Limited. Today, he has made it big as his company is easily the most sought after hi-tech firm in Nigeria and in other countries in Africa.

The self-effacing businessman will clock 45 on Saturday, July 13, and his friends and associates are planning an exclusive reception for this very large-hearted man who has done a lot to uplift many lives in his community and the society at large. The birthday bash, which the organizers, are planning, as more or less, a surprise fete for the gentleman, will hold at a plush venue in Lagos with very select guests in attendance.

From his antecedents as a philanthropist whose consistent passion is to meet the needs of the people without expecting pecuniary gains, Agbeyo has been recognized and commended for his efficient, effective and dedicated public service. As an avid activist and humanitarian, Agbeyo is also involved in several organizations and personally sponsors various educational programs, medical bill assistance and women and children’s funds. These and his great investments towards youth empowerment to promote growth in education and in the workforce were the basis for recognition and applause he receives both in Nigeria and overseas.