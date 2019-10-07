Friesland Campina WAMCO’s decision to buy Hyundai Santa Fe 3.5 SUV has earned the company the extra value of a high-end LG Insta View Door-in-Door refrigerator. The fridge was the prize in the Hyundai Buy & Win contest concluded recently with a draw at Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The buyer of the Santa Fe 3.5 became the proud owner of the high-end refrigerator when the company’s raffle ticket was picked by Mr. Hari Elluru, the head of corporate marketing for LG Electronics, West Africa, assisted by Mr. Gaurav Vashisht, the sales and marketing head of Hyundai Motors Nigeria.

Santa Fe is Hyundai’s largest and very tech-savvy SUV with an alluring number of features, improved handling, and very comfortable interior space.