As part of its quest for an improved small scale dairy farming, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, has revealed that the over 7,000 farmers it has empowered are now stable enough to compete in entrepreneurial endeavours.

A statement by the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Ore Famurewa, explained that her company has the ambition to improve the standard of living of dairy farmers and their families in Nigeria, where it operates its Dairy Development Programme (DDP). According to her, the farmers are given the opportunity to participate in technical and entrepreneurial trainings, thus safeguarding food security and nutrition.

“At FrieslandCampina WAMCO, we are proud of the over 7,000 farmers, including female dairy farmers who have been empowered under our Dairy Development Programme, across Oyo, Ogun and Osun states. We are particularly happy with the increased access they have to a better life as they are able to support themselves and send their children to school.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that FrieslandCampina WAMCO is a responsible corporate entity in Nigeria. It does not condone any form of undue commercial exploitation in any of its processes. The company is fully committed to preventing and eliminating any form of child labour in its supply chain. It continually works with stakeholders to develop and implement meaningful solutions, in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises,” Famurewa said.

The company’s image maker added that the company continues to positively impact the lives of smallholder dairy farmers through its successful Dairy Development Programme (DDP) in rural communities.

“This ethos consistently forms part of its engagement with the pastoralist and smallholder farmers. Additional review will be done to ensure all practices remain in line with the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006 in particular and the laws of Nigeria in general.

“An international non-profit organisation, Partner Africa, has been engaged to conduct an independent investigation of our dairy development sites. FrieslandCampina WAMCO will share the results of this investigation,” she said.