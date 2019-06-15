Fringe, the free-flowing strands, have manifested into a real must-have accent. It’s gone on to decorate dresses, skirts, blazers, sweaters, pants, shoes, bags, jewellery, and so on.

Dresses and skirts covered with fringes on the lower part make a great style statement. Fringes work best on clothes that are not too revealing and give your body the needed coverage. Trousers and long skirts with fringed hemlines look great if worn with jackets and long shirts. When choosing fringed clothes, don’t make the mistake of selecting all the pieces with fringes. Pick one fringed clothing item and pair it with other items without fringe or other detailing. Jackets or overalls with fringed sleeves also look great if worn over sleek bottoms. Everywhere, fringe has taken over, be it on your ears, arms and even feet, nowhere is taboo for fringe lovers this season.