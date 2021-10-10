In the first part of this discourse, I did establish that it’s possible to experience restoration no matter what devastation you may have had. The reason is that devastation is one reality of life but definitely not the only reality. Restoration is God’s will and promise for us as Believers. Here, in this second part, I’ll like to take you through the process and steps involved in restoration.

PROCESS OF RESTORATION

Let me say to you that whatever God has promised us in His word is His absolute will for us as Believers. However, there’s a covenant and scriptural channel through which God’s promises travel to reach us. For the promise of this God-kind of restoration there are a few attitude specifics I consider as the process required to position yourself for restoration.

REVELATION – Restoration begins with the revelation of its possibility. This revelation implies the knowledge and understanding that God can actually restore as He has promised He would. When you grasps the possibility of restoration, you will release yourself to its realities in spite of whatever you had lost. Revelation is the gateway to manifold restoration. Job in the scripture, was a man of deep revelation, which launched him into realms of double restoration. He knew his change was coming. “If a man die, shall he live [again]? all the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come.” Job 14:14, Job’s waiting power was a function of his revelation about his coming change. Your inheritance is only deliverable by revelation. The Prophet Isaiah charged, “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising.” Isaiah 60:1-3.

RESTORATION MENTALITY – According to the scripture, a man is what and how he thinks, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so [is] he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart [is] not with thee.” Prov. 23:7. To experience restoration, there is need to have the right mindset. You cannot continue to focus all your thoughts on your loss and still expect to outgrow it. The more your mind stays there, the more it boxes you and it becomes your only reality. You must see the bigger picture in your mind. You will eventually grow into whatever you see and concentrate on in your mind.

DECLARATION OF RESTORATION – The third attitudinal principle that positions you for restoration is what you keep saying. The scripture says at the mouth of two or three, a truth is established. “… In the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established.” 2 Corinthians 13:1. The truth of restoration has been declared by God, that’s one mouth that has spoken. God needs your mouth to also say and establish it. Whatever you can’t say, you can’t see. Your words must agree with what God says to see it happen in your life.

WAITING FOR YOUR RESTORATION – The attitude of patience is necessary to experience the reality of restoration. Many are too much in a hurry and they miss the timing and processes of their restoration. Hebrew 10:35-36 is very insightful. “Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompence of reward. For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise.”

ACTION STEPS FOR RESTORATION

There has been a thief who has stolen by deception from us the original state God had for man. However, God doesn’t want us to just sit back, accept defeat and keep wallowing in self pity and regrets. There’s what to do to turn things around favorably.

Every believer needs to know that restoration is on God’s agenda for us all; but there are steps we have to take to access God’s restoration package. Considering the man Job in the Bible, we see a classic example of the God-kind of restoration. This man went through the worst kind of devastation any man can ever go through or imagine. However, how the story of his life ends is so encouraging. Job 42:10 says, “And the LORD turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends: also the LORD gave Job twice as much as he had before.”

You too can have a happy ending. You can experience a great turnaround if you make the right decision.

DECISION TIME

