From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ugbaike community in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, was agog recently, during the civic reception held in honour of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development, Prince Emeka Mamah.

At the event, held at Technical College, Ugbaike, royal fathers conferred on Ugwuanyi the traditional title of Gburugburu Ugbaike, in recognition of his developmental strides in the community and in the state.

Nze Dennis Eze, chairman of the planning committee and a retired permanent secretary in the state, said the Ugbaike community collectively agreed to host the governor, honour him with a chieftaincy title and also praise him for making their son, Prince Mamah, a member of the State Executive Council.

President-general, Ugbaike General Assembly, Joseph Odo, a legal practitioner, expressed the people’s appreciation of the governor’s benevolence to Ugbaike community and Igbo-Eze North.

He promised that the people would always remain law-abiding and would participate actively in the promotion and sustenance of the policies and programmes of government.

He praised the governor for appointing another indigene, Nze Chidi Nwaomeh, as a special assistant, just as he lauded the governor’s speedy response to the outbreak of yellow fever in Igbo-Eze North.

“We cannot let go of this opportunity without recognising the unique brand of social engineering, which Your Excellency has brought to bear in Enugu State. A brand rooted in decency, peace, honesty, hard work and relentlessly geared towards the all-round development of Enugu State. Peace has never been so tangible in our state and love so eloquent. For all these, we thank you and urge you not to rest on your oars. The vineyard is still in need of labour and labourers. Thankfully, the finishing line is not too near,” he said.

The community also presented three requests to the governor: the completion of the Obollo Afor-Ugbaike-Igbogoro Road; upgrading of Ugbaike Health Centre to a Cottage Hospital and the asphalting of the Amufie-Ugbaike-Inyi Road. The earth work had already been done through the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP).

Prince Emeka Mamah, Commissioner for Rural Development in the state, described Ugwuanyi as “the Project Governor who has taken Enugu State to the next level.”

The commissioner expressed appreciation to the governor for making him a part of the state cabinet. He also praised the people of Igbo-Eze North for their confidence in him.

He noted that the ceremony marked the first time his community Ugbaike was hosting the governor in their midst and expressed confidence that the governor’s actions in the remaining period of his tenure would not only reverberate across the state but also stamp a solid feat of development in the annals of history.

He pleaded with the governor to recognise another autonomous community from Ugbaike, noting that the people had selected and presented a traditional ruler in that direction and were awaiting government approval.

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the people immensely for the reception, noting that the understanding and peace in the area was commendable. He announced a donation of N20 million to upgrade the Ugbaike Health Centre, and assured the people that other demands would be discussed with Prince Mamah, whose ministry handles rural development projects.

“I thank you all for the special recognition and reception. What makes it also spectacular is the fact that the entire people of Igbo-Eze North LGA unanimously consented to the appointment of Prince Emeka Mamah as a commissioner. It is a result of his capacity, foresight and great ambassadorial roles. Ide Mamah, Enugu State Government is proud of you. You are a great ally. I assure you all of our determination to make Enugu State our pride of place,” the governor said.

Mr. Ike Onuh described the ceremony as a grand success and appreciated all who worked harmoniously to ensure a hitch-free event.

Dignitaries that graced the event included members of the State Executive Council, the lawmaker representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Dr. Simon Atigwe, Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Assembly, Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi, chairman, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Prince Ejike Itodo, and zonal chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Enugu North, Nze Michael Onyeze, among others.