Christian Agadibe

Popular comedian and TV host Ifeanyichukwu Daniel otherwise known as “Hero Daniels” is gradually making history with his online love game show and variety game show called Isolation Games.

The Isolation Games, which started as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has participants from Nigeria, South Africa, UK, USA among others. It has also recorded thirty-one million participants within the first 35 days of opening, and has featured several celebrities across the world a few of which include Ayo Makun (AY), Emmanuel Adebayor, Kojo Amin, Somizi, and Mercy Eke.

In an Interview with news men, Daniel spoke of his activity with ITO MEDIA during the COVID-19 lockdown to produce the ISOLATION GAMES FOOD DRIVE, which brought succour to over five hundred families.

In his words: “ITO MEDIA, the company that produces the Isolation Games decided to embark on a Corporate Social Responsibility Project called the Isolation Games Food Drive by donating raw food items to over 500 people and their families to support them.

Beyond the games, Isolation Games has become a community of people who show up daily to interact with one another. People who are united irrespective of their race, nationality or religious beliefs. People who are strong and resilient in the face of a pandemic. Over N2m worth of cash have also been won and given out on the Isolation Games show.”

Speaking about the TRUE LOVE GAMES , he said: “True love game is a dating game show which helps single people find true love by matching them with their prospective partners. The first episode premieres on Sunday, June 7, 2020. This will air on my Instagram live page @herodaniels and @truelovegames. The show will feature celebrity couples all over the world.”

He further stated that his upcoming project is filming a one-man comedy special in November, and envisions these projects will outlive him, while expressing immense gratitude to God, his team, sponsors, and online community for his succes.

According to him: “I’m not lucky, I’m blessed, and I’m grateful to God, my team, sponsors and online community.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of economic damage to several industries, including the entertainment industry, it has been a major turning point for Hero.

Born in a family of six, Hero, as he is fondly called by his father, was not exactly expected by his parents. He was born amidst several challenges which.

“My father got me off a Black Friday deal with God. I’m a product of miscalculated ejaculation born to impact generations!”