Chidi Obineche and Sunday Ani

President Muhammadu Buhari: He came to power as a born again democrat who seemed to have been schooled in the art of the power game. His image and appearances took the shape of the intangibles of power- symbolism. But beneath the veneer of the new look Buhari lay a stern, ascetic upbringing. He opted to deviate from his past image when he sought to salvage the country and recreate it in his own image. Having gone through the democratic purification process, his brutal visage has given way to a somewhat reformed democrat, at least on a significant level.

Lifestyle: He grew and embraced an austere and Spartan lifestyle. But all that may have changed with the new image of aristocracy. As a young man, he was said to be introverted, taciturn and a disciplinarian. It was this lifestyle that he brought to the stage as a military ruler. According to one of his old associates, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Babankowa, a retired police commissioner, the president enjoyed wheat (Alikama).” There is something we call Tuwo Alikama. He enjoyed it with different types of soup, especially Okro. He has not changed his eating habit of three square meals a day, no matter how small. According to Babankowa, “ He must eat something. He does not joke with that. Even if we were traveling, provision is always made for that in the car.” His only drinks have remained Fanta, Coca Cola and water.

That was then. His culinary habits have since changed to one tailored to the prescriptions of his doctor. His is still a non- teetotaler. The president is said to be a light eater, preferring mostly food without much calories.

However, he has changed from an action packed, dismissive man to one who is more tolerant and dithering – a change that probably springs from his old age. His political persuasions and beliefs have also remained static. He has also transformed from a gaunt looking youth to a mien of a gentleman and officer. His dressing sense of flowing “ Babaringa” and Senegalese Kaftan has also stayed with him.

Olusegun Obasanjo:

Twice, Nigeria’s leader in military and civilian garbs. Not much has changed in terms of carriage, disposition to issues, likes and dislikes. At a grand old age of 83 years, he has remained physically strong as he was reputed for in his younger days, and retains a workaholic lifestyle. Those who grew up with him insist that his later –day nationalistic outlook is a far cry from what it was when he was a youth. His tastes for women, drinks have also not changed. He has however moved from moderate, austere tastes to a man with a large appetite for the good things of life. In his first outing as military head of state, Obasanjo had decreed a “low profile” for himself and all public servants, adopting Peugeot products as official cars. Today, his taste has changed as he cruises about in exotic cars including a gold Rolls Royce. His presidential Library is also one of the best in grandiloquence in Africa. According to some of his old peers, he has consistently steered away from a life of “cautious speed and reticence” to one that approximates to bravado. His constant upbraiding of successive presidents of the nation can be located within this milieu. Indeed, it was his daring criticism of the late General Sani Abacha that got him into trouble and he spent time in prison.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He has remained an issue in Nigerian politics for close to four decades. He is perceived as a politician who cannot be understood within the regular matrix of politicking in Nigeria. He is said to be a true leader of federalism, nationalism and pro- democracy which he espouses at every given opportunity. But prior to 1993, when he went to the House of Representatives, representing Lagos West, he was following the grand steps of the late Obafemi Awolowo, whose political strength and vision were protective of the people.

As a young technocrat, there was nothing in his attributes that suggested his latter- day knack for scrupulous and progressive search for progenation and leadership qualities in people. He exhibits fidelity in building a cast of leaders loyal to his ennobling principles.

From his early days as a politician, he has been reputed to be firm, dogged and a slave to his convictions. In 1998, he was among the diehard political class in the “Afenifere” group, who worked for and insisted on a true and participatory democracy. However, the shift in his vision led to the movement of his South- west to the mainstream of national politics for the first time since Nigeria’s nationhood.

Lifestyle: His sartorial taste and zest for hard work and the good things of life have not changed since his early years. He was said to be one of the best dressers in school, a habit he has maintained to this day. It was also learnt that he as a youth abhorred injustice no matter who is involved, and would go to great lengths to extirpate it and seek redress. His fighting spirit was also a trademark in his life in those days. So, in essence, not much outside the physiognomy and physicality has changed in him.

Adams Oshiomohle

The National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and immediate past governor of Edo State is a study in riveting contradictions right from his growing up days. He was born a Muslim but was converted to Christianity by his late wife, Clara. He has shown grit and immense fervor in all the leadership positions he has served, including in labour movement. All through, he has been imbued with the mechanics and nuances of leadership and never stops short of deploying them at will. Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in his appraisal of the pint- sized politician adduced to his “shifty” behavior by saying that he has dumped his “ordinary” khaki for “Safari with diamond buttons”.

While Khaki is a cloth made from wool or cotton, safari is made from expensive fabric and mostly used by those who are well to- do. He has a perennial knack for mobilization which is a carryover from his days as a labour leader. His prowess for oratory has been inherent in him from his school days, according to those who schooled with him. His remarkable wit, energy, rhetoric and drama, according to sources close to him have also been with him since his school days.

However, his dance skills which he has been showcasing prodigiously in recent times are a revelation. Some of his admirers joke that he may have gone to a dancing school to acquire the skill. It needs to be said that his commitment to a democratic process and ethos which hallmarked his growing up years has been altered. So also is his skill as a strategist and penchant to stick to his position on all issues and arguments.

These have been amply relayed in the two crises- ridden years he has been at the helm of affairs of his party. On most issues, in tandem with his past, he would come out smoking even when tact and conciliation are required. Those who would have assisted him to get over the fray are wary of his abrasive stale of “my way or the high way”.

Nyesom Wike

He has been steadfast in character all through his known years. That is why those who knew himprior to his assumption of high political offices get along with him with ease. He is not given to pretences and remonstrations. He is riled with a controversial streak as he will always speak his mind on any issue without let or hindrance.

These distinctive characters of ebullience and courage have been with him all his life. Wike, current Rivers state governor is a bulwark of activism. He speaks with passion and energy and displays anger where necessary. He mindlessly stirs controversies and has a knack for wriggling out of them. Daily Sun findings indicate that these traits have been noticed in him since his days as a youth. Despite the predilection to controversies, he is also known to be loyal to his friends. Kenneth Esele, an adversary of Wike contends that the Rivers State governor has a history of grandstanding on every issue that catches his fancy.

According to him, “his records of political and public life” are in tandem with what he was known for in the past. He said “the night has ears”. This Massai proverb can at best decode his lifelong history of gallantry and “tough guy” image.