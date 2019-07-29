Fourteen years ago, specifically on February 2, 2005, I signed off from this medium as a member of the Editorial Board and Friday Back Page columnist to join one of the country’s banks as a corporate communications manager. The memorable article was entitled “My valedictory memoirs”. I received many multi-media responses. The swiftest and most enduring feedback I got was from Mr. Kabir Dangogo, former Deputy General Manager (Corporate Affairs), Union Bank PLC, who cautioned me against hasty jubilation over the new lease of life!

His invaluable advisory was based on his long and tortuous experience in the industry. It did not take months of my crossing over to appreciate Dangogo’s reservations. The SMS he sent to me became a piercing reminder of my past, present and future. On reflection, if I had consulted this fine man before rushing into banking, it is belatedly clear to me that I would not have made that wrong decision which culminated in my professional disconnectedness, if not ruination! On retrospection, I blame the University of Leicester-trained Dangogo for not insistently calling me to order then! I hold him vicariously culpable for being an accessory to the fact of my wrong step! The details of this fatalistic misadventure are contained in my fourth upcoming book.As you read this, today marks the sixth anniversary of my formal return to The Sun family after leprous years of sabbatical prodigality (excuse the pun!) in the banking and telecommunications sectors as SSA to the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate and former governor of Abia State who also publishes this medium and New Telegraph, Senator (Dr.) Orji Uzor Kalu (MON), who personally initiated the process of my return to this soar-away stable. I must thank him especially for this privileged encore considering the boyishness of my ill-advised exit at the peak of my relevance to journalism and career flourish in this Voice of The Nation!

As a recap, I have decided to go down memory lane by publishing, for the first time, some of the emotional reminiscences I got when I left this same ship in 2005 as a re-introductory prefatory, starting, of course, with that of iconic Dangogo, a man of erudition swimming in naira in Abuja!

“Congratulations on your new bank job. Welcome to our world. I am glad you are on sabbatical. I would have said your valedictory memoirs may be too soon! Wish you good luck.” “I just read your ‘My valedictory memoirs’ and I must tell you that I am one person that enjoys your column. I will miss you so much. But is it not possible to be a guest columnist? Have a fulfilled career!” (08053252680)

“How I wish you remain with The Sun to continue your usual struggle for the masses. Meanwhile, I wish you success in your future endeavours.” (Yusuf Tanko, 08055815237, Minna)

“Ebere, in which bank are you?” (Taiwo Obe, 08036733994)

“I just want to commend you for a job well done in your column. I read your valedictory memoirs and was filled with tears of joy for you!” (Jibola, Akure, 08054582601)

“I learnt about your exit from The Sun with absolute dismay because your every Friday column will no longer be there. But not all is lost since you are leaving for the better. Glory be to God, more power to your elbows. May God protect you and your family in Jesus’ name. Amen.” (08038824083)

“Ebere, you are always fantastic. I will miss your down-to-earth articles.” (Emene, Warri, 08037250046)

“Thank God for your courage. Thank God for your life. Thank God for your wisdom. I will miss you badly. All the same, good luck.” (Jimmy, 08055234116)

“Ebere, I have just begun to read your column but you are gone. Well, I just returned to Nigeria from the USA. I will need folk like you to calm me down from what I have seen so far. Cheers.” (Princess Ijenwa, 08055378690)

“If there is anyone that will miss your column clearly I am the one! I wish you the best in your new endeavour. God bless you and your family. Amen.” (08028630638)

“God be with you as you move ahead. Just felt you in yesterday’s DAILY SUN the first time. Thanks.” (Cece, 08052245133)

“We will definitely miss your candid write-ups. May God bless you.” (Ben, Port Harcourt)

“I would miss your usually incisive write-ups. May god grant you the best in your new job.” (Emeka Nwolisa, Owerri, 08033373301)

“The Sun and its readers will miss you. I wish you good luck.” (Twins’ father, Pedro, 08033436614)

“It is with a deep sense of loss that I read about your exit from The Sun, like one who is bereaved! I kept faith with your articles and never looked back.” (08037038301)

“Ebere, I will miss your frankness while contributing to national issues. To me, DAILY SUN’s back page on Fridays has been my delight. Your practice is not that of bread and butter, but that of integrity, fearlessness and service. This nation needs men like you. Men who will call white what it is and not black. You never said where you were going. I wish you well. (Etim Inyang, Calabar)

“My dear brother, Ebere, may I use this opportunity to wish you a blissful and prosperous banking job. For about a year, I discovered your column I never missed it any Friday. May the Almighty God continue to bless you. Amen.” (Rev. (Engr.) Ndukwuegbulam R., 08034098472)

“Though I will miss your always down-to-earth pieces, I wish you well in your new challenge.” (Kennedy, Port Harcourt, 08035503242)

“I can assure you of my continued admiration and affection but not assure you of my continued patronage of DAILY SUN on Friday. To journalism you belong.” (Emeka, Abuja, 08033493917)

“Ebere, it’s sad that you are leaving journalism for now. I hope you will still squeeze out time to make informed commentaries for us. Good luck.” (B.K. Ogala, 08055238554)

“My brother Wabara, I read your valedictory memoirs with restricted tears because of your mature and well-nurtured analytical reasoning on national issues not minding whose ox is gored. You have remained the reason I am endeared to The Sun. I wish you well my brother. Keep the flag of a moralist flying….” (Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe, 08055959362)

“Your departure is so sudden. I will miss you and so will numerous others. Wish to meet you some day.” (Dotun Fagbamiye, Port Harcourt, 08036706365)

“Good day. Just finished reading your valedictory memoirs. May you find favour in your new place of work.” (Azuh Arinze)

“Ebere, it is sad to read your exit, it also gladdened my heart to hear you were moving on. Please, let us know where you are.” (Chief Emechebe, 08023221803)

“Ebere, your farewell note touches my heart. I wish you long life and success in all your endeavours. I miss your educative column.” (Abdullahi, Kano, 08036371157)

“So, aluta is not continua again, abi? As you have joined them, at least OBJ will rest small in your hand. Congrats!” (Richard Akinnola, 08033147440)

“Congratulations! May God protect you as you move higher and higher, but how many of you do we still have in this ‘guard’ pen business? Not many…! For most of them are mercenaries without courage, lovers of brown envelopes. Bye.” (Nwokike Titus, 08054075911)

“Why is it this sudden? I will miss your column. This is wishing you a rewarding stay in the banking industry. Welcome.” (Dare, ETB, Ibadan, 08055068526)

“Congratulations sir. You will surely be missed. Do not compromise on national issues. I wish you the best.” (Niyi, 08055661085)

“Oga Wabara, I just stumbled on Friday’s first edition and just promptly read your article since I am one of your fans. May God be with you and may you find fulfilment in your new assignment.” (Morakinyo Abodunrin)

FOOTNOTE: From ETB I was redeployed to Globacom as a Public Relations Manager at the instance of my incomparable benefactor, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., (GCON), and later came back to ETB as a media trouble-shooter. I moved on to Sterling Bank PLC briefly before calling it quits via resignation because of institutional culture shock nurtured by systemic cronyism and returned to The Sun. Time flies, indeed!

I hope that the authors of the foregoing testamentary notes are still alive. Otherwise, peaceful rest I wish the departed.