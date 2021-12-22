By Ingram Osigwe

When you see these designers: Gianni Versace, Stefano Ricci, Guccio Gucci, Pierre Cardin, Yohji Yamamoto, Ermenegildo Zegna, Cesare Paciotti, Stefano Gabbana, John Varvatos and Tom Ford, surely, your mind will readily race to the fashion label Zeof and then the enigma behind it, Jideofor.

Twenty-five years ago, a young lawyer’s path crossed that of delectable young lady. The interplay of cupid forces would later entangle the two lovebirds in an inextricable marital journey that has witnessed only pure bliss.

Twenty-five years down the line, Jideofor and his beautiful better half, Salome, have set an eviable marital example that calls for emulation.

For the man of the moment, his modest rise to success is a study in dexterity, grit, determination to excell and hard work.

Indeed, the cliche “a man of many parts” finds expression in High Chief (Barrister) Jideofor Valentine Chukwudebem Ezeofor’s life trajectory. Versatility is ingrained in him and this explains the reason a law degree could not sentence him perpetually to courtrooms.

After acquiring a degree in law from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, the mandatory one-year post stint at the Law School and then youth service, he was appointed magistrate in Anambra State Judiciary, Awka. He served in the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ogidi, and Onitsha, respectively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

However, in 2005, Jideofor resigned from the magistracy and veered into private business, establishing a limited liability company, Zeof Corporate Identity Ltd as the CEO.

He was also at the same time serving as legal adviser of Sunchi Integrated Farms Limited, as well as legal adviser to Earls Court Properties Ltd and Jacee Properties Ltd and so many other companies.

Zeof was the pedestal on which Jideofor morphed from a full-time practising lawyer to a fashion designer. In fact, his label is Zeof Excluzioni. Jideofor designs and makes clothes for the top echelon of society.

Jideofor is a goal-getting young man who has carved a niche for himself through dint of hard work, innovative ideas and honesty.

Effervescent and genial, Jideofor has the presence of mind to recognise that his beautiful wife, Salome, completes him and is an integral part of his success story these 25 years, hence, he is rolling out the drums to celebrate a silver Jubilee of conjugal bliss in grand style.

•Osigwe writes from Akokwa, Imo State