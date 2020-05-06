Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday, hailed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for delivering on his words to pay frontline health workers daily allowances in appreciation of their work.

While medical doctors are being paid N25,000 as daily allowance, other categories of health workers attending to COVID-19 cases are getting varying daily allowances.

Kwara State Chairman of NMA, Kolade Solagberu, in a statement in Ilorin, said AbdulRazaq had fulfilled his promise to pay decent allowances to healthcare workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is to appreciate Governor AbdulRazaq who has kept to his words by fulfilling all promises, especially the recently disbursed financial motivations to frontline healthcare workers in Kwara State who are actively involved in facing the COVID-19 challenge in the State,” he said.