Following the court order granted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the accounts of promoters of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country, the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Lekki Toll Gate Incident failed to sit yesterday for lack of quorum.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted the apex bank’s application filed on October 20, seeking to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

Although the panel had scheduled yesterday to take evidence from the Nigerian Army, proceedings failed to continue due to the absence of the representatives of the Majekodunmi Temitope and Oduala Bolatito Olorunrinu who are #EndSARS promoters.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd) announced the suspension of the sitting of the panel till November 14.

She said: “We are confronted with a situation which prevented her (Oduala Bolatito Olorunrinu) from coming. We do not know if the two youths representatives will eventually pull out. We don’t want a situation where proceedings would go on and later it is impugned with controversy for lack of quorum.”

Justice Okuwobi said it is important that all sittings of the panel are held in accordance with the law.

“In all matters, we have to wait for them (youths representatives) to join us. Without them we are handicapped,” the panel chairman stressed.