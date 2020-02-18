The Dean of Students Affairs, University of Ilorin, Prof. Tajudeen Ajibade, says there is need to incorporate the study of road safety into the Nigerian university academic curriculum.

Ajibade, who spoke as guest lecturer at the 32nd Anniversary of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ilorin on Tuesday, said road safety inclusion in academic curriculum was paramount to road safety.

He also said there was need to totally resuscitate the Nigerian railway transport system.

He said that reviving the rail transportation would lessen the over burdening of the roads in the country.

“Some of the challenges of road safety in Nigeria include lack of adequate funding, lack of adequate communication gadgets and lack of manpower.

“We have about 25,000 regular marshals in Nigeria, 16,479 volunteer groups and 15,300 social responder groups. With this I will suggest that recruitment into the FRSC should be yearly.

“There is need for road marshals to be armed and a comprehensive planned intervention strategy is also needed,” he said.

Earlier, the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS8, Mrs Amauche Nwaka, said it was a great feat for the corps to be celebrating the 32nd anniversary today.

“We look forward to a Nigeria where there will be no need for road marshals, that is a society where we all become road safety conscious.

“I want to congratulate all the officials, our stakeholders and the entire motoring public on road safety,” she said.

The Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, gave a brief history of the corps while congratulating both officers and stakeholders, for the great feats the corps had achieved in making sure lives and property were protected on the road.

“We have been able to reduce road traffic crashes and maintain a level of compliance to rules and regulations among road users, so we have a special reason to rejoice in Kwara.

“Today, we have come to celebrate because the corps is still standing and strong and we are still committed to ensuring road safety in Nigeria,” he said.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Suleiman Rotimi, who represented Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said the government would continue to address security issues in the state.

“I want to remind the transport unions about taking the issue of road safety and life seriously and urge Nigerians to obey traffic rules and regulations.”

He warned against over speeding, adding that speed thrills but it also kills, while congratulating the corps on the anniversary.

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, also congratulated the corps on their 32nd anniversary and prated for a robust synergy in traffic management. (NAN)