The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised RCC handling the rehabilitation of Sagamu-Benin expressway to expedite work to reduce accidents on the road.

Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice on Monday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota,Ogun.

Oladele was reacting to a lone accident on Saturday where a black Honda Civic car with registration number EPE 892 CV plunged into Ososa River along Sagamu-Benin expressway, killing the driver.

NAN reports that a Lexus Jeep with registration number JJJ 930 EL also plunged into Ososa River on April 7, killing a woman, but left her daughter injured.

A commercial Madza E220 also plunged into the same Ososa River on July 4, killing three persons and injuring 11.

Oladele stressed the need for the construction company to redouble its efforts on the road to reduce discomfort and pains of motorists.

He cautioned motorists against speeding because of the deplorable state of the road to prevent unnecessary crashes.

“The FRSC also implored motorists to slow down while approaching humps and bridges to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.” he said.

He condoled with the family members of the victim that lost his life in the Saturday accident, praying that Almighty God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)