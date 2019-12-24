The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised passengers and other travellers to report reckless and errant drivers through its toll free line during the Yuletide Celebration.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

Oladele said that such drivers should be reported to the FRSC for necessary sanction.

The sector commander said that the poor attitude of drivers on the road had been known to cause over 80 per cent of road accidents.

“There will be immediate prosecution of traffic offenders in mobile courts during the festive period to serve as deterrent to other drivers.” he said.

Oladele said that there would be synergy with other sister agencies to ensure sanity on highways and impose stiffer punishment on erring drivers flouting traffic rules and regulation during yuletide celebration.

He urged early morning and late night travellers to observe the changes in weather which reduce visibility, advising them to consider this when planning their trips, as a hazy weather would require reduction in speed.

The sector commander said that motorists should know that the areas where diversions were removed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were still construction zones.

Oladele said that they should still maintain the stipulated 50 km per hour maximum speed limit and refrain from overtaking until they were out of the construction zone areas, as violators would be liable to prosecution. (NAN)