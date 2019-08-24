The Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC, and the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, AFF, conveners of the Corruption Not In My Country project, a micro level anti-corruption TV drama, have announced a major strategic partnership.

The partnership, which was consummated at the FRSC headquarters during the week, will be driven by technology, using the ‘ReportCorruption App’ developed by the AFF and funded by the MacAuthur Foundation.

Tagged FLAG’IT, the App shall serve as a tool to strengthen FRSC’s capacity to be integrity-driven, improve on public service delivery and be very responsive to public feedback. It shall also be a platform where citizens can provide positive feedback on credible and outstanding officers.

Speaking at the event, the FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said the Executive Order 001, which supports the ease of doing business in Nigeria, has created more room for the government to be accountable and transparent in service delivery.

Oyeyemi said the FRSC has improved tremendously through innovative projects like the joint surveillance activity, through which his commission partners with other agencies to improve governance in the country, enhance service delivery within the FRSC system such that Nigerians can now secure their driver’s licenses just two months after having been certified by a regulated driving school; as well as a verification portal which helps track fake driver’s licenses issued to unsuspecting members of the public.