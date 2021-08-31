The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has alerted motorists travelling to South-West through Lokoja-Kabba- Federal Highway of the caving in of a section of the road between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling the route needed to be aware of the development that had led to obstruction of free flow of traffic.

He said all the concerned authorities were making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore normal flow of traffic.

This, he said, may take some hours to be completed by the concerned authorities.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travellers and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternate routes to or fro South-West.

“FRSC solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development.

“The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road,” said Kazeem. (NAN)

