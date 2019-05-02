(NAN)The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says that no fewer than 7,698 traffic offenders were arrested across the state in the first quarter of 2019.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday.

Oladele explained that the number of erring drivers arrested reduced by two per cent with 7, 698 from 7, 868, during the same period in 2018.

“A total of 7, 698 offenders were booked for various offences in the first quarter of 2019,” he said.

The sector commander listed the prevalent offences among the erring drivers to include speed limit violation, tyre violation, non-use of seat belt and speed limiter device violation.

He reiterated the Corps’ commitment to ensuring that highways were safe for the public through intensive public enlightenment campaign.

Oladele also warned motorists to desist from driving against traffic and adhere strictly to average speed limit, especially when approaching construction sites. (NAN)