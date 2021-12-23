FRSC arrested 113 traffic offenders in Bauchi State in the last one week.

Its Sector Commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday that 52 of the offenders failed to install Speed Limiting Device in their commercial vehicles.

A lot of crashes in the state are blameable on the refusal to install the device, he said.

“Since the beginning of Operation Zero which began on Dec. 17, we have arrested 113 traffic offenders and our mobile court has prosecuted particularly those who did not install the device.

“The purpose of setting up the mobile court is to curtail speed because the number of crashes we have in the state is too high.

“We focused on the installation of speed limiting devices to curtail crashes and that is why the arrest for non-installation of the device is high,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said the offenders would pay fines stipulated for refusal to install the device.

He urged commercial drivers in the state to install the device because the FRSC would not tolerate refusals.

“They should all install speed limiting device so that we can curtail crashes on the road,’’ he admonished. (NAN)