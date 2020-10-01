The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has arrested 367,135 traffic offenders nationwide from January to August this year.

The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM. Bisi Kazeem, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said the offenders violated different traffic rules and regulations.

Kazeem said that majority of the offenders were arrested for over-loading, seatbelt use violation, riding motorcycle without helmet, speed limit violation, light sign violation, driving without or with shattered windscreen, driver’s licence violations, among others.

He said that the highest number of arrests were recorded in August, while the least number of arrests was recorded in April, due to restrictions placed on inter-state travels.

“More measures have been put in place to ensure that motorists and road users comply with traffic rules and regulations.

“Apart from conventional patrol activities mounted by regular operatives, the corps has special squads like the Cobra Unit and the Corridor Commands, who do not only apprehend offenders.

“This unit also subjects them to emotional evaluation test at government health facilities before they are released.

“This has gone a long way in trickling down offences and crashes occasioned by those critical offences. We also deploy the instrumentalities of the judiciary, through conducting mobile court operations.

“Other special patrol operations like Operation Scorpion, targeted at articulated vehicles that are presently going on in Lagos and Ogun States and other interventionist operations are part of the strategic approaches to arrest offenders.

“Meanwhile, it is good to let you know that adequate public enlightenment campaigns are regularly carried out to acquaint road users with best road practices,” he said.

In another development, Kazeem said that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed deployment of personnel and logistics nationwide across celebration venues of the independence anniversary.

He said that the nation would witness massive presence of FRSC operatives at areas having critical needs.

“For instance, in the FCT alone, the corps will deploy a total of 150 officers and men, 20 patrol vehicles, 10 bikes, two ambulances and two tow trucks to ensure ease of traffic.

“This is put in place to ensure prompt removal of obstructions and rescue services in the event of a crash. The corps will also cover about 16 strategic points and the main gate.”

Kazeem, however, advised commercial road users to avoid over-speeding and dangerous driving, explaining that reckless driving was the major cause of fatalities on highways and within the capital city.

He called on passengers not to allow drivers to overload their vehicles or engage in excessive speeding for their own safety.

He also appealed to both drivers and passengers to comply with the post-COVID-19 safety guidelines, warning that the corps would continue its operations against violators.

“Before setting out with your vehicle, ensure your vehicle is in good condition as part of support in promoting safer roads across the country,’’ he advised. (NAN)