The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Eket Unit, has arrested 54 vehicles for violating COVID-19 rule on physical distancing between May and June in Eket.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Charles Williams, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Eket.

Williams said that 17 motorists were arrested in May and 37 others in June for violating COVID-19 directives on physical distancing.

The Unit Commander said that 17 motorists were apprehended for violating physical distancing by carrying 92 passengers out of who 30 persons were discharged.

“In June, 37 motorists violated the rule by carrying 189 passengers and 62 passengers were discharged from the vehicles,” Williams said.

He said the command had warned those road users severally but the motorists continued to violate the anti-coronavorus measures particularly physical distancing in the area.

According g to Williams, in spite of the rising number of COVID-19 death cases, some people still believe that coronavirus is not real.

He advised motorists to always wear their face masks, wash their hands with water and soap, sanitise their hands and keep social distancing rules.

The Unit Commander warned motorists not to allow passengers board their vehicles without wearing face masks in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Williams said the command had put in place public enlightened campaign to ensure safety of vehicles during the raining season.

The Unit Commander cautioned road users to drive with good tyres, functional wipers and ensure that the apparatus in their vehicles function well.

He urged motorists to take personal responsibility for their safety as regards COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)