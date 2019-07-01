Moses Akaigwe

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered a clampdown on riders of motorcycles and tricycles operating without the required Class ‘A’ licence with effect from August 1, 2019.

This was contained in a press release by the corps public education officer, Bisi Kazeem, who explained that the directive was in tandem with the provisions of Section 10, sub-section 4(h) and (i)of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007.

Kazeem said that, in order to ensure an easy process of acquisition of the number plates and the Class “A” driver’s licence, the Corps Marshal has notified Motor Licensing Authorities (MLAs) across the country to make the processes less cumbersome so that motorcycle and tricycle riders could easily get them.

Kazeem also quoted the Corps Marshal as saying that applicants who desireto acquire a fresh Class “A” licence must first present themselves for driving test at the Vehicle Inspection Office before continuing to the capturing unit.

Giving further insight to the reason for the clampdown on August 1, the Kazeem said the corps would not take any more excuses as far as the Class ‘A’ licence and number plates registration were concerned.

“All tricycle and motorcycle operators must be licensed before they operate so as to enhance established processes for fishing out untrained and unqualified drivers on the roads.

“In addition, the growing reports of crimes associated with motorcycles and tricycles have made the clampdown imperative so that the successes already recorded by the corps through the proactive deployment of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme, especially in the area of national security Intelligence would not be undermined,” the statement said.

The Corps Marshal had earlier issued an express directive to FRSC commanding officers nationwide mandating them to engage the relevant stakeholders and associations on the proposed clampdown. The corps public education officers have equally been directed to carry out rigorous and extensive advocacies to sensitise the riders on the need to register their motorcycles and tricycles.

The FRSC has also advised the public to desist from patronising motorcycles and tricycles without number plates as they stand the risk of being exposed to safety and security hazards associated with criminals using them to perpetrate nefarious acts.