The Idiroko Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun says it has begun a sensitisation exercise to educate motorists to install speed limit devices in their vehicles.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

He said the command held its 1st Quarter Stakeholders’ forum on Thursday to educate the major players in the transportation business on the need to embrace speed limit device.

Olaluwoye noted that it was important for motorists to fix speed limit devices in their vehicles in order to reduce speeding and achieve minimum fatality rates when crashes occurred.

“We have started talking to stakeholders, especially bus and truck owners on the need to install speed limit devices so as to stem road crashes,” he said.

He added that the command had begun preparation for the Special Patrol targeted toward the Easter Celebration to check the excesses of motorists and ensure sanity during the period.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The unit commander admonished motorists against speeding and dangerous driving during the forthcoming Easter to avoid mishaps on the highways.

“The FRSC implores motorists to be careful and desist from drunk-driving that could unnecessary lead to loss of lives and property,” he said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Olaluwoye also urged them to adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations to prevent being arrested by FRSC personnel.

NAN reports that speed limiter is an electronic device installed in vehicles to limit the speed of vehicles, and the device operates through electronic sensors and the computer. (NAN)