From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), Dauda Biu, has advised the officers of special marshals to carry out their duties diligently to save lives.

Biu gave the advise yesterday, during the 2022 Special Marshals Zonal conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said the theme of the conference, “The responsibility of special marshals in the face of a new administration in the Commission,” was apt.

Biu, represented by the Deputy Corps Marshal, Special Duties and External Relations, Susan Ajenge, commended the special marshals for helping in guaranteeing safer roads for the country.

He said that the Zone 6 special marshal conference featured, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states, with the aim to sensitize the special marshals on their duties to reduce the rate of crashes, save lives and property.

According to him, special marshals were volunteers supporting the regular marshals to keep the road safe and from the inception, 1989, they had done well and their strength keeps increasing.

He advised special marshals to tighten their belts and push to the greater height in supporting the current administration.

Biu advised them to always dress properly, with their face-caps and other uniforms while on duty, not during political campaigns or rallies.

He also encouraged them to play their responsible roles following their rules to support one another, saying it would take a team effort to end traffic accidents in the country.

He advised special marshals who are politicians or interested in running for offices, to do so on their own and not to use FRSC platform for the advancement of their political careers.

“The corps is a nonpartisan organisation and will continue to be impartial and available to assist the public in the free flow of traffic always.”

Biu advised the public to imbibe safe road culture, drive carefully, obey rules and regulations to help them arrive safe to their destinations particularly during the upcoming yuletide season.

Earlier, acting Commander Jonathan Owoade, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS6, in Port Harcourt, explained some of the duties of the special marshals, as carrying traffic control and rescue operations as a team squad in case of emergencies.

According to Owoade, the special marshals were to monitor road users with a view to providing constructive feedback to the commission and also participate in research activities relevant to road safety management, among other duties.

He urged them to obey traffic rules and regulations, exhibit the highest level of discipline and courtesy while respecting road users’ fundamental rights.

Owoade advised them to study the guidelines reviewed by the commission for special marshals and adhere to it strictly to avoid disciplinary action for any infringement.

The Zonal Coordinator Special Marshal, Mr. Ntufan Omori, said that the special marshals would always cooperate positively with any administration in the commission.

Omori said that the special marshals would continue to uphold the mandate of the Corps.

“We are happy to be part of the road safety family. Our role is to complement you and work as a team to help achieve all the goals of the commission.”