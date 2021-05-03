By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to drive with caution and avoid drunk-driving, following a road accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, claiming seven lives.

The Lagos Sector commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, disclosed in a statement in Lagos that the auto crash occurred at Shapati (Fragend) area on the busy road.

The crash involved “A Lexus SUV, which ran into a moving Howo truck, killing all occupants in the Lexus SUV. A total number of seven adults, comprising two males and five females lost their lives in the crash.”

The corpses have been deposited at the morgue, Ogungbemide said.

The FRSC sector commander condoled with the families of the deceased. He also appealed to parents to always monitor their wards, and advise them to avoid reckless driving, over-speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

He said attention should be on such youths, especially when they have reasons to go for social outings, imploring them to ensure that whoever will drive should abstain from drinking: “We will not rest on our oars in sensitising and enlightening the road users on the need to drive with common sense speed and obey road traffic rules and regulations to reduce crashes on our roads.”