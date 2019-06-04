Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists to be safety conscious during the Eld al-fitr Muslim holiday to ensure an accident-free period.

This was contained in a statement signed by Zonal Public Education Officer ACC Aliyu Maaji, quoting the Assistant Corp Marshal in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state, ACM Kayode Olagunju.

Olagunju disclosed that the Corps had made arrangements to ensure a safe Sallah celebration, as staff were deployed to various points to control and direct traffic, with others stationed for rescue operations.

He vowed that the Corps would strictly enforce traffic rules during the celebrations and the violators will be arrested and prosecuted in the court of law.

The FRSC reminded motorists that those arrested risk six months imprisonment or any other period as may be pronounced by the courts.

The ACM also vowed to impound overloaded vehicles and arrest those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The zonal commander, while enumerating the achievements so far recorded by the zone, including robust public enlightenment; increase visibility of the corps on highways; and increased enforcement and rescue operations, cautioned vehicle owners in the three states against making their vehicles available to those below 18 years of age and those not licenced to operate vehicles.

He advised against overloading of vehicles and overspeeding, cautioning that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs should be avoided.

The ACM further directed all commanding officers in the zone to subject drivers to breathaliser tests to determine those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.