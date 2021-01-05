The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists within Enugu State to refrain from reckless driving to further reduce Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Kalu Ogbonnaya, made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ogbonnaya noted that although the RTCs recorded in 2020 was relatively lower compared to previous years in the state, the record so far shows that speeding was one of the major causes of RTCs in 2020.

According to him, drivers should reduce their speed to the barest minimum noting that there is standard speed level for every kind of vehicle on any road.

“I must congratulate all motorists and passengers that made it to 2021.

“However, motorists/drivers should stop speed violation and lane violation in the state.

“Speed is the leading cause of RTCs in the state and we want all road users to be cautious of their speed level when on the roads in 2021.

“While commercial and all bus drivers must install speed limiting devices in their vehicles; which will further reduce RTCs in the state this year,’’ he said.

Ogbonnaya urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are mechanically sound and road worthy all times.

“There is a need to get all driving papers and driving license valid for the year,’’ he said.

The sector commander also noted that drivers should not engage in alcohol intake before embarking on any journey, especially.

“Drivers should refrain from drug abuse and intake of intoxicating substances that affect their vision and judgment while driving,’’ he said.

He, however, assured that FRSC would continue to carry out massive road education, enlightenment and enforcement to ensure compliance of all road users on traffic regulation and rules. (NAN)