Gyang Bere, Jos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Plateau State Command has urged Plateau residents to take precautionary measures to secure their vehicles following the increasing cases of car theft in Jos Bukuru Metropolis.

In a press statement signed by the Public Education Officer and Route Commander Andrew Bala, caution the public to ensure their cars are parked in safety places.

“We wishes to draw the attention of motorists and general public on the rising cases of car theft within Jos-Bukuru metropolis.”

He noted that the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Isaac Akporowho advised motorists and members of the public to take precautionary steps and measures in securing their vehicles and be vigilant whenever it is parked.

He advised them to install some vehicle security in their vehicles to deter the perpetrators of these acts.

“Members of the public and motorists are admonished to provide first information report to security agencies and the Command whenever incidence of car theft is recorded for prompt monitoring and tracking of the stolen vehicle.”

He said the Command is working to ensure safety on Nigeria roads now that the rain is on the increase.

He called on all motorists to be cautious and take all precautionary measures to ensure their safety on the road especially in this period where the rains are on the increase.

“It is a known fact that the rains are here again. It has also been observed that the rains pose numerous challenges to motorist which further constitute risks on the road.”

He said the Federal Road Safety Corps has also put into effect the New Number Plate to synchronize all vehicles into a data-base and the National Vehicle Identification System.

He said the New Number Plate is aimed at capturing all vehicles into the National Vehicle Identification System for easy reference, vehicle tracing and security/recovery from theft.

“To this end, all vehicles with the old Number Plates are advised to migrate to the New Number Plate, most especially at the point of processing and renewal of their vehicle papers.

“Failure to comply will attract the necessary sanctions accordingly as enforcement and special patrol to this effect is ongoing.”